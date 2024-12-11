AEW's Thunder Rosa Analyzes 'Roller Coaster' WWE's Ethan Page Took NXT Fans On

It wasn't too long ago that Ethan Page was the man atop the "NXT" mountain. Now he's not even at the summit. Since losing the NXT Championship back to Trick Williams at "NXT's premiere episode on The CW, "All Ego" has been in a bit of a skid. Not only was Page unsuccessful at regaining the title from Williams, but he also came up short in the Iron Survivor Challenge, and couldn't wrestle the North American Title away from Tony D'Angelo this past Tuesday night.

After the loss, Page was despondent backstage about his turn of events, even questioning whether he was still "All Ego." Reviewing "NXT" on "Busted Open Radio" Tuesday morning, Page's former AEW co-worker, Thunder Rosa, discussed Page's new storyline.

"For me, even in the ring, like, there was a disconnection when he was in the ring, wrestling this match," Dreamer said. "When I was watching it, I was like 'Is he looking down?' He wasn't as engaged with the fans like he usually is, with his championship matches. And when he loses, he goes to the back and said what he said, I was like 'Okay, that makes sense.' So he took you on a rollercoaster yesterday, from the beginning, how he decided to have the match, before the match, when he has the match, and after he had the match.

"Like, it was really good that...the story's being told in three different ways, or even actually four different ways. And to the end, when he says 'Is he going to turn babyface with this in the chase of looking for 'Ego?' That was my question afterwards, or if he was going to continue to be All Ethan heel. Cause it seems like it's not working."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription