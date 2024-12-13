Dave Meltzer Breaks Down AEW's Financial Viability Ahead Of Move To Streaming

It's not all bad news for AEW, as Meltzer did note that after "WWE Raw" moves to Netflix, "Dynamite will likely become the number two entertainment show on cable behind "WWE SmackDown," and that some elements of the company are steadying. One of the other major positives for AEW is the recent pre-sale for All In: Texas on July 12 became the third-highest grossing event in company history behind the previous two All In events at Wembley Stadium, making it the highest-grossing event in North America for the company with seven months left to go before bell time.

However, the idea of trying to make All In:Texas AEW's version of WrestleMania hasn't fully resonated with people. Despite the money made from ticket sales, the belief amongst people is that the show has only sold around 6,000 tickets so far at an extremely high price, with the perception of many people being that if it doesn't hit at least 20,000 it won't be classed as a success, no matter how much money is grossed at the gate.

The other major positive is the value of wrestling to networks, and the aforementioned deal with WBD, which guarantees AEW to not only be profitable for the next three (and if things go well four) years, but to be the most profitable wrestling company not named WWE in history. There are still negotiations with other networks regarding "AEW Shockwave" that could act as the spiritual successor for "Rampage," but with so much decline within the company right now, Meltzer questions where AEW might end up if WBD doesn't pick up the company for another deal at the end of 2027 (2028 being the other end point if WBD picks up the one-year extension).