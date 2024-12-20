WWE HOFer Eric Bischoff Explains Why He Isn't A 'Shill' For The Company

Former WCW Executive Eric Bischoff has been singing WWE's praises lately, commending their monthly PLEs and complimenting Triple H for his recent work as Head of Creative. That being said, Bischoff has the complete opposite opinion when it comes to AEW, frequently pointing out their decline in viewership this year across their three weekly programs and criticizing President Tony Khan for his creative decisions.

Bischoff's favoritism for WWE has even led some to believe that he's working for the company, especially due to the number of endorsements he gives them. However, in a recent edition of "83 Weeks," Bischoff explained why it's difficult to not advocate for WWE, while complimenting them for the launch of their new show, WWE LFG [Legends & Future Greats].

"I know I sound like a WWE shill but I can't help it. They're doing so much good s**t. It's hard not to be excited about it and put it over," said Bischoff. "No, I'm not under contract. I didn't get paid to say that but what I'm about to say, I didn't get paid for either but that is such a cool idea. When I first heard it over the phone, I knew it was about a 20-minute call, I knew three minutes in that it was a winner."

WWE LFG will feature WWE Legends such as The Undertaker, Booker T, and Bubba Ray Dudley coaching up-and-coming talent as they try to secure themselves a WWE contract. Bischoff also explained that he thinks fans will love the idea and is excited to watch the newest recruits on the program.

