Jeff Jarrett Says He's Pulling For This 'Aggressive' AEW Star

On December 28, AEW will close out its year with Worlds End, their final pay-per-view of 2024. In the main event, Jon Moxley will defend his AEW World Championship in a four-way match against Orange Cassidy, Jay White, and "Hangman" Adam Page. Since Moxley needn't be pinned to lose the title, the odds seem stacked against the champion. On his "My World" podcast, current AEW Director of Business Development and occasional wrestler Jeff Jarrett predicted a new champion would be crowned in Orlando.

"In that main event," Jarrett began, "wouldn't be surprised if ol' 'Hangman' figured a way out. ... When you look at all four of them, you don't really say, 'Okay, they're similar.' They all really do have a different style. I've got my eye on that. And maybe in a unique kind of way, I'm pulling for 'Hangman.' He's aggressive. He brings it." Jarrett is no stranger to Page, having locked up with him twice this year in AEW. The Southern-born grapplers faced off on July 3's "AEW Dynamite" in the Owen Hart Cup Tournament quarterfinals, and most recently in a Lumberjack Strap Match on September 28's "AEW Collision." For the 57-year-old veteran, who competes sparingly these days, the Strap Match is likely still fresh in his mind. Jarrett recalled taking some "live rounds" from Page during a brawl leading up to the bout.

"He's super athletic," Jarrett said of Page. "I've got a lot of respect for the guy. We'll see what happens." While it remains to be seen if Page can reclaim AEW's top prize, Jarrett hasn't ruled out another title run of his own. The former WCW World Champion said he was eyeballing tag team gold, potentially with Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, or even Satnam Singh.

