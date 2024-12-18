Willow Nightingale Thinks This AEW Women's Division Star Might Be Conglomeration Material

Former AEW Women's Champion Willow Nightingale stands out as the lone female force in the eclectic faction known as The Conglomeration. But is there room for another AEW women's division star in the group? Nightingale was asked that question on TBS' YouTube show, "Meal and a Match." "If she could get a little bit of her moral compass in line, rethink her values, I think Harley Cameron," Nightingale said. "[Cameron] is like a wild, crazy goofball who is so funny, has so much personality, and would bring like a different element to the group."

Nightingale's answer was a bit surprising considering she and Cameron seem to stand on opposite sides of the aisle. Cameron is currently aligned with The Outcasts, the heel stable led by Saraya. On the December 13 "AEW Rampage," Cameron was served up to the returning Toni Storm, taking the Storm Zero for a three-count loss. "Meal and a Match" co-host Renee Paquette asserted that Cameron has grown "leaps and bounds" as a character in recent months, though that hasn't translated to much success in the ring. Her last victory came on September 13's "Rampage" when she and partner Saraya bested the team of Allysin Kay and Marti Belle. Even if not with The Conglomeration, Cameron might benefit from a change if she wants to turn her fortunes around.

"She's got to figure out what her values are first," Nightingale said. Meanwhile, Nightingale is headed back to Japan to represent AEW at Wrestle Dynasty in the International Women's Cup tournament. She earned her spot by defeating Jamie Hayter on December 14's "AEW Collision." Wrestle Dynasty, which takes place on January 5 at the Tokyo Dome, will also feature Kenny Omega's first match in over 18 months.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Meal and a Match" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.