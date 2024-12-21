WWE's Ivar Reveals The One Move He's Cut From His Arsenal Since Returning From Injury

Since returning from career-threatening double neck fusion surgery, Ivar, one-half of WWE's War Raiders, has been forced to tweak his in-ring style. Thankfully, wrestling offers that kind of flexibility, allowing performers to make subtle changes without fans noticing a difference. Appearing on "Insight" with Chris Van Vliet, Ivar disclosed the one move he's eliminated from his repertoire completely, citing a heightened awareness for his safety.

"I've had to rethink about how I work in the ring," he said. "It's natural to know how to edit things, and to make it seem like I'm not editing things. I'm still giving the crowd what they want to see without doing the suicide dive. That's the only move I've cut from everything, 'cause that's what caused the initial neck injury." Ivar's ill-fated suicide dive occurred on the September 7, 2020 "WWE Raw" during the COVID-influenced ThunderDome era. During an eight-man tag team match, Ivar dove head-first to the outside into members of the Hurt Business, and his head was inadvertently pushed back by someone's hand. Ivar immediately went limp on the floor mats, ultimately leading to surgery that shelved him for seven months.

A second neck injury occurred earlier this year during his match with Ricochet on April 1's "Raw." Ivar said he suffered arm numbness, but this injury proved less severe — though reports at the time suggested otherwise. Now, with the War Raiders winning tag team gold for the second time, Ivar admitted he's lucky to still be wrestling, but has started to prepare for life beyond the squared circle. "Every week I'm at the Performance Center, and I kinda run a 'big guys' class, and that's very beneficial and rewarding to me," he said. "I love teaching, and I love the idea of producing."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Insight" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.