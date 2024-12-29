Vince Russo Addresses Hype Over WWE Raw Netflix Debut

Former WWE creative writer Vince Russo recently weighed in on the hype surrounding the Netflix debut of "WWE Raw" on January 6. Speaking to "Sportskeeda WrestleBinge," Russo was doubtful the show would deliver anything close to what Paul "Triple H" Levesque puffed up at WWE's Netflix Kickoff event. Russo specifically mentioned the talking point that January 6's "Raw" will feel like a "mini WrestleMania."

"I don't believe anything Triple H says, I really don't," Russo snarked. "I mean, he's comparing this to the Attitude Era? Saturday Night's Main Event was an absolute flop. I don't believe anything the dude says. ... I don't believe anything Tony Khan says [either]. It's all talk, man. It's all chatter and it's all talk. I stopped believing in anything they say a long time ago."

Russo barked that if it's a "mini WrestleMania," it would probably only resonate that way for WWE's hardcore fanbase. The ever-controversial Russo has not worked for WWE since an extremely brief post-WCW return in 2002. Feeling disrespected that his first pitch was shot down, Russo reportedly turned down an advisory role with his former company to join TNA.

Despite Russo's cynicism, WWE is advertising several marquee matches and big-name appearances to ring in their new broadcast partnership. Roman Reigns is set to clash with his Bloodline nemesis Solo Sikoa in a Tribal Combat Match. CM Punk will finally face Seth Rollins after months of vitriol. Logan Paul is also scheduled to return for the first time since SummerSlam, where he may reveal intentions to challenge GUNTHER for the World Heavyweight Championship. And John Cena will be on hand to kick off his 2025 retirement tour, though it's unknown if he'll be in action or simply addressing the crowd, since an opponent has not yet been named.