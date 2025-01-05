WWE Star Cody Rhodes Discusses How Long He Wants To Keep Wrestling

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes has been on fire since finally finishing his story and defeating Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. "The American Nightmare" has become the quarterback of WWE since, wrestling more than any other star in WWE in 2024.

Rhodes eventually plans to slow down, however, and spoke about his future on the "2 Bears, 1 Cave" podcast.

"[I'm] 39 now," Rhodes said. "I don't want to wrestle full-time past 45. Drop in, for sure. Keep myself in shape."

Rhodes said he would love to tell stories like he does in the ring, but in a different fashion. While he said he would "absolutely love" to do shows and movies in Hollywood, he's most at home in the ring, highlighting how he's fought to be where he is now.

"I've always been so linked into wrestling and coming back to WWE and winning the championship for WWE is essentially like being the quarterback of the team," Rhodes explained. "It's been the most fun and rewarding time in my career, but I can definitely see ... I don't think I'd be able to do it on this level. I feel the best I've ever felt."

Since his win against Reigns, he's had feuds with the likes of AJ Styles, Logan Paul, and most recently, Kevin Owens, and won the Crown Jewel Championship in Saudi Arabia, while even bringing back the beloved Winged Eagle championship for a night. The champion is set for his next defense at the Royal Rumble against Owens once again.

Both Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship and the winged eagle belt that Owens took after beating Rhodes down at Saturday Night's Main Event, will be suspended above the ring in a ladder match. Rhodes is looking for revenge after Owens hit him with a package piledriver and he was taken out on a stretcher.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "2 Bears, 1 Cave" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.