WWE SmackDown 1/03/2025: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

I used to be a fan of LA Knight. In fact, my very first piece for Wrestling Inc. was about Knight, and as a fellow Southern Californian, I felt like Knight was my kin. I was willing to overlook some of his cringy or overplayed moments to root for someone with roots in California's independent scene.

Now? Different story.

Knight's shine has dulled for me, and I'm not talking about the shine from his oiled-up biceps. On Friday's edition of "WWE SmackDown," Knight attacked current United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura after a non-title match with Andrade, and cut a ... questionable promo at the end. Not even "questionable" in a personally insensitive way, as one might equate to his divisive mispronunciation of Solo Sikoa's ula fala. It was questionable because it didn't make a lick of sense.

Knight took to the microphone after his attack on Shinsuke Nakamura and began with a bunch of "Yeah"s, which isn't my personal taste, but I get that it's his brand. Then, he accused Nakamura of stealing his title, which ... no. Nakamura won the title from Knight pretty cleanly at Survivor Series 2024, and Nakamura overpowered Knight so much, that commentary noted how Knight could not "get anything going" during their match.

Then, Knight made a really weird analogy to the cold or flu that seems to be traversing around the United States after the holiday season, and while I get the appeal behind a truly timely call-out, Knight's phrasing was just downright weird. Apparently, what goes around comes around, but it's not the flu or the cold that is going around, it's Knight, seeking out his revenge. If Knight is the one going around ... wouldn't he get what's proverbially coming to him? Did you want to do a second take on that one? I even tried to give him the benefit of the doubt, and I tried to rework it in my head to make it more cohesive so that I could, once again, look past its awkwardness. No, it just doesn't work, unless Knight is okay with calling himself a disease, which doesn't quite fit with his babyface alignment in this feud.

I don't even think Knight is washed. He's still performing at an okay capacity, albeit a little old-school (which is part of his appeal). There's something a bit more sinister going on. I think that Knight is just crumbling because he is being surrounded with better talent. Remember, Knight's main opponent during his United States Champion run was Logan Paul. At least with Paul, Knight could kind of get away with just yelling things, since Paul was operating on that same level. Against Shinsuke, though, who is not only a phenomenal in-ring competitor, but someone who is willing to take risks with the evolution of his character? I think Knight might out of his league.

What goes around comes around, and it's not the flu ... I can't even make a good one-liner out of this. What on Earth was he trying to say?

Written by Angeline Phu