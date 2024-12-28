WWE SmackDown 12/27/2024: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

Friday's episode of "WWE SmackDown" marked the last night of SmackDown's traditional two-hour programming. This means that, starting on the January 3, 2025 episode of "SmackDown," the blue brand will occupy a three-hour block on USA Network.

Just how on Earth are we going to fill in those three hours?

I am 100% convinced that this was a move made by USA Network to get more eyes on their ads, because there is no way anyone in WWE creative with half a brain thinks this is a good idea. "WWE Raw" used to be a three-hour show (and it will be again, once it comes to Netflix — pray for us all, dear readers), and it was an absolute slog to get through. The amount of times I've said "I can't believe we have two hours left" should qualify me to a psychiatric evaluation, if not a referral to a memory expert. That's with a roster that's approximately one third larger than "SmackDown." If "Raw" can barely put out three hours of compelling programming — ads included — with 33% more people on their roster, what on Earth makes WWE and USA Network that "SmackDown" will do the same with less than 50 active competitors?

There could be some positives to this. Just a small stroll through the blue brand's roster will show some talent that have not really been given legitimate feuds — Blair Davenport, Giovanni Vinci, and both Pretty Deadly boys (although they've been getting some backstage time). An expansion into a three-hour timeframe could give them the opportunity to have some television time, given that WWE doesn't decide to dedicate that extra hour to 30-minute promo segments with top stars like they do on the red brand (exaggerating, but the point stands). Hopes for underrated stars to be showcased more under these new broadcasting bandwidths are valid ones, and honestly, logical.

They're logical if we don't consider WWE's track record with these three hour shows. So seldom does run time go to the advancement of underrated stars. Rather, I find that the extended run time go to more ads. Whether that is mathematically true or not, just the feeling of a three-hour show being mostly ads should worry you. Why do we remember sitting through ads and not the actual content of the show? It's because the booking is not inspired enough, not entertaining enough, for us to remember. So, we just remember the ads, because at least those are flashy.

My point is: "Raw" can barely create three hours of memorable programming with nearly 70 wrestlers — what makes you think that "SmackDown" can do the same with less than 50? WWE thinks this makes them a big deal, but ratings trends are already in the negatives, creative is no way equipped to handle an extra hour of writing, and WWE fans are getting tired of two hours of programming, let alone three.

The only people benefiting from this are advertisers.

Written by Angeline Phu