Recently Dethroned WWE Raw Champion Reportedly Set For SmackDown Appearance Tonight

The "transfer window" apparently remains open following the "WWE Raw" debut on Netflix, if recent reports about a former Women's World Champion are to be believed. PWInsider reported Friday in their Elite section that former Women's World Champion Liv Morgan is backstage at "WWE SmackDown" and will be appearing as part of the broadcast. Reports did not indicate what Morgan would be doing on the show.

The Judgment Day member lost her title to Rhea Ripley during the January 6 episode of "Raw" and has since been seen in backstage segments alongside storyline boyfriend Dominik Mysterio, Raquel Rodriguez, and the rest of the seemingly crumbling faction. She has not wrestled since her defeat at the hands of Ripley. Recent online rumors about the WWE WrestleMania 41 card had The Judgment Day listed for a 'Mania match with The Wyatt Sicks, who also recently moved to "SmackDown," but it's unclear whether those plans (if they were ever in place) have been affected by the reported contract dispute between WWE and presumed Wyatt Sicks member Alexa Bliss.

WWE announced its "transfer window," also referred to on its shows as the "transfer portal," on the December 6 episode of "SmackDown," in passing in a line on commentary by Michael Cole. American Made front man Chad Gable was the first star to make reference to it, appearing on the show to speak with General Manager Nick Aldis. Since the announcement, various stars have jumped brands, like Bayley moving to "Raw" and Braun Strowman moving to "SmackDown."