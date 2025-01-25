WWE SmackDown 01/24/2025: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

Week in and week out, Motor City Machine Guns (MCMG) and #DIY constantly elevate WWE's tag team division. Not only have they put on phenomenal matches, all in the name of creating this spectacular revenge feud between DIY's Johnny Gargano and MCMG's Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley, but they have managed to pull out severely underutilized tag teams, like Los Garza and Pretty Deadly, from catering. Now, MCMG and #DIY have done another huge service to the "SmackDown's" tag team roster: they got the WWE Tag Team Championships a spot on the upcoming Royal Rumble card.

In case you needed a reminder, I present this disturbing statistic: the last time WWE featured the men's tag team titles on a premium live event, it was when A-Town Down Under and Awesome Truth won the tag team titles at WrestleMania 40 — nearly a year ago. That becomes even more disturbing when the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, titles that many consider to be the most inconsequential, ornamental titles in the company, were featured on a premium live event card as recently as Crown Jewel 2024, in November. What reasons WWE had for keeping the men's tag team division stifled and underrepresented, I don't know. What I do know, however, is that MCMG and #DIY are the primary catalysts for bringing the tag titles to their further glory.

Shelley and Sabin are absolutely incredible in-ring performers. Every time they compete, they make their high-octane moves look effortless, and their style fits the palates of both the WWE purist and the independent scene adorer. 2024 was a great year for WWE and new signees, but even among the esteemed class of Jacob Fatu, Giulia, Stephanie Vaquer, and Ethan Page, Shelley and Sabin have had, arguably, the most impact on their division. Seriously — you do not fail to book the tag titles for nearly a year because the division is doing well. Shelley and Sabin's arrival onto the scene has revived "SmackDown's" tag team division, even beyond MCMG's expected honeymoon phase.

#DIY have been the perfect antagonists to MCMG's babyface beginnings. Obviously, there's that historical connection between Gargano and MCMG, but don't count out Tommaso Ciampa. It was Ciampa that enabled Gargano to turn heel against his friends, effectively setting up this storyline that is single-handedly keeping the tag division featured on Friday nights. Ciampa and Gargano are the ones masterminding Pretty Deadly's interference on MCMG, which brings them out of the booking void (and to great results, as Pretty Deadly are endlessly entertaining). Even when you take the sentimentalities of booking equity and personal ties out, MCMG and #DIY just have incredibly compatible styles that make every lock-up something worth watching. They aren't just keeping the tag division afloat, they are making it a spectacle worth actively paying attention to.

On a show that was so full of nothing, MCMG and #DIY brought substance to Friday's edition of "WWE SmackDown." I'll raise my fist to that (after all, nobody will do it for me).

Written by Angeline Phu