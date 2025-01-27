Eric Bischoff Explains Why TNA Wrestling Has A 'Unique Challenge' Ahead Of It

TNA has been going through plenty of changes in the past year, literally and figuratively, from changing their name back to TNA, to overhauling management by firing Scott D'Amore and bringing new executives in, and by forming a working relationship with "WWE NXT." The latter may be the most impactful, and it's allowed "NXT" talent to appear on TNA programming and vice versa, while also widening the profile of stars like Joe Hendry and Jordynne Grace.

Still, there's plenty of room for TNA to continue growing, something WWE Hall of Famer and former TNA executive Eric Bischoff is well aware of. And on the latest "83 Weeks," Bischoff discussed what may be TNA's biggest obstacle in trying to move forward; it's past.

"I think TNA has a unique challenge in a sense, when you compare it to AEW, in that when AEW launched, it was a fresh new brand," Bischoff said. "It had zero baggage. It had a tremendous amount of support and goodwill from the audience that was desperate for an alternative. Whereas TNA is, even with the name change, which comes with some advantages...there's a fair amount of baggage that comes with that brand. Some of it deserved, much of it not. But it doesn't matter. Baggage is baggage. And overcoming that challenge, overcoming the baggage that the narrative represents is far more difficult than starting with a clean slate, with a lot of goodwill."

Fortunately, Bischoff sees signs TNA won't just continue to rise, but could even thrive.

"It looks like, to me, is this is calculated, designed, incremental growth," Bischoff said. "This is what it should look like. And I hope and pray, literally pray, that they continue to grow successfully and incrementally, and be in a viable position in terms of a wrestling franchise."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "83 Weeks" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription