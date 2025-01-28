Booker T Calls This Rumored WWE Bout 'The Money Match'

With the 2025 Royal Rumble on the horizon, so is the road to WWE WrestleMania 41. A number of matches are reportedly up for consideration for the event, including John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes and GUNTHER vs Logan Paul. On a recent edition of the "Hall of Fame" podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T evaluated another potential WrestleMania match — that being WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton vs. Charlotte Flair.

"That's the marquee match. That's the money match," Booker said. "I think if we were going to see the two go at it at WrestleMania on that stage, just to see how good Tiffany Stratton really, truly is at this stage of the game. [She is] so young in the business, still in her infancy stages, one would say. She's so good at this level. I'm gonna tell you right now, to be able to go in the ring with Charlotte Flair, be able to test wits and in-ring prowess with Charlotte Flair, that's a life lesson. It's a life lesson in professional wrestling for somebody like Tiffany Stratton. It will definitely be a highlight moment for Tiffany."

Reports of a Stratton-Flair bout surfaced on the heels of Flair confirming her entry into the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble match, which will also mark her official in-ring return. Flair last wrestled in December 2023 when she took on Asuka on "WWE SmackDown." In the same match, she sustained a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus that later required surgery.

For Stratton, a match with Flair would not only mark her first appearance on "The Grandest Stage of Them All," but also the fulfillment of a dream, as the "SmackDown" star has long cited "The Queen" as the inspiration behind her pursuit of the professional wrestling business.

