WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 38 Viewership & Ratings Report: 1/25/25

WWE returned to NBC on January 25 with the 38th edition of Saturday Night's Main Event, the second event of its kind in two months after being off the airwaves for 16 years. The fans in San Antonio, Texas got to witness three of WWE's top champions retain their titles, as WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley defeated Nia Jax, Bron Breakker ended Sheamus' dream of becoming WWE Intercontinental Champion, and GUNTHER made another defense of his WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso.

The event was simulcast on both NBC and Peacock and while the viewership numbers have not been released for that side of things, the NBC numbers have been confirmed. According to "Wrestlenomics," whose numbers were confirmed by a Nielsen source, the show averaged a total of 1,494,000 viewers, a 6 percent decrease from the event's return on December 14. However, the key 18-49 demographic saw a much larger drop as the show earned a 0.33 number, a 21 percent decrease from the 0.42 number earned back in December.

As far as competition, WWE didn't have it easy but held its own as the show was only beaten by the NBA game on ABC between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors, and the two college football games that aired on ESPN which saw Houston take on Kansas, and Tennessee take on Auburn. One show that Saturday Night's Main Event did beat was "AEW Collision" which went head-to-head with the show, with AEW drawing 250,000 average viewers.

This won't be the last time that WWE's NBC specials will go against AEW as it was recently announced that the July installment of the show will go head-to-head with AEW's biggest North American show in their history, All In Texas, on July 12.