Tony Khan Says AEW's Grand Slam Australia Was Always Planned As A TV Event

Next weekend is shaping up to be a big one for AEW, as the promotion heads down under to Brisbane, Australia for the first time with AEW Grand Slam. But while the event, airing on Max and TNT following NBA All-Star Weekend, promises to be memorable, some people wonder if it was supposed to be a PPV event instead. A big reason for that thinking is due to AEW originally booking the Suncorp Stadium for the show, before later opting for the smaller Brisbane Entertainment Centre due to low ticket sales.

That question was brought forth to AEW owner Tony Khan during a recent interview with TV Insider. And Khan seemed to indicate that Grand Slam was always destined to be simulcast on TNT and Max immediately following the NBA.

"Having this be a TV event has always been the plan," Khan said. "That's something that the network wanted. It's something the network brought to us recently as an opportunity to follow NBA All-Star Saturday. We saw it as a huge opportunity. It was a great vote of confidence for our partners at Warner Brothers Discovery. It will be one of the biggest nights of the year on TNT. It's a great opportunity given the lead-in."

While some may remain skeptical of Khan's explanation, he is likely correct that the lead-in from All Star Weekend will be a huge benefit for Grand Slam's viewership, much like previous sports lead-ins have helped "AEW Collision." The show should also get plenty of consideration thanks to its two marquee matche featuring Australia natives Kyle Fletcher and "Timeless" Toni Storm. Fletcher will team with fellow Don Callis Family member Konosuke Takeshita to face Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay, while Storm will challenge former protege Mariah May for the AEW Women's World Championship.