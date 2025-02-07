Video: Behind The Scenes Highlights From The 2025 WWE Royal Rumble

Last weekend, more than 70,000 people filled up Lucas Oil Stadium for the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble, which saw Charlotte Flair and Jey Uso emerge as the biggest winners. The premium live event also saw returns from several WWE stars, many of which were chronicled in a new behind-the-scenes video released by WWE.

Five of these returns came in the Women's Royal Rumble match, courtesy of Alexa Bliss, Charlotte Flair, the newly-signed Jordynne Grace, and WWE Hall of Famers Trish Stratus and Nikki Bella. For Stratus, it marked her first in-ring appearance since September 2023, when she lost a steel cage match to Becky Lynch. In the video, Stratus admitted to feeling slightly nervous ahead of the Women's Royal Rumble match, as she feared that the WWE Universe might be weary of her repeated comebacks. Luckily for her, that wasn't the case, as the crowd warmly embraced her surprise entrance from the number 25 spot. Bella later absorbed that same energy when she joined the match from the coveted 30 position, noting that it also fueled her to be on her "A-game."

For Jordynne Grace, 2025 marked her second Royal Rumble appearance and her first as an official WWE superstar. While disappointed that her resurgence didn't result in a victory, Grace indicated her excitement to show the WWE Universe more of herself in the coming years.

The 2025 Women's Royal Rumble match was ultimately won by Charlotte Flair, who was met by a round of cheers upon her arrival backstage. She can be seen receiving an additional congratulations from Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes moments later as he prepared for his own ladder match against Kevin Owens.