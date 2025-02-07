Video: Behind The Scenes Highlights From The 2025 WWE Royal Rumble
Last weekend, more than 70,000 people filled up Lucas Oil Stadium for the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble, which saw Charlotte Flair and Jey Uso emerge as the biggest winners. The premium live event also saw returns from several WWE stars, many of which were chronicled in a new behind-the-scenes video released by WWE.
Five of these returns came in the Women's Royal Rumble match, courtesy of Alexa Bliss, Charlotte Flair, the newly-signed Jordynne Grace, and WWE Hall of Famers Trish Stratus and Nikki Bella. For Stratus, it marked her first in-ring appearance since September 2023, when she lost a steel cage match to Becky Lynch. In the video, Stratus admitted to feeling slightly nervous ahead of the Women's Royal Rumble match, as she feared that the WWE Universe might be weary of her repeated comebacks. Luckily for her, that wasn't the case, as the crowd warmly embraced her surprise entrance from the number 25 spot. Bella later absorbed that same energy when she joined the match from the coveted 30 position, noting that it also fueled her to be on her "A-game."
For Jordynne Grace, 2025 marked her second Royal Rumble appearance and her first as an official WWE superstar. While disappointed that her resurgence didn't result in a victory, Grace indicated her excitement to show the WWE Universe more of herself in the coming years.
The 2025 Women's Royal Rumble match was ultimately won by Charlotte Flair, who was met by a round of cheers upon her arrival backstage. She can be seen receiving an additional congratulations from Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes moments later as he prepared for his own ladder match against Kevin Owens.
The Men's Royal Rumble Brings On More Memorable Moments
The Men's Royal Rumble featured a mix of debuts and returns. The first match debut came from Penta, who kicked off the action alongside fellow luchador Rey Mysterio. Shortly after that, YouTube sensation IShowSpeed emerged as an unexpected replacement for Akira Tozawa. In doing so, Speed eliminated Otis before taking a thunderous spear from Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker. "Thanks for coming. This is huge for us," 16-time world champion John Cena later told a neck-brace-wearing Speed backstage.
Elsewhere, "The Phenomenal" AJ Styles marked his in-ring return with a nod to his previous Royal Rumble debut, which took place nine years ago. "I didn't know what kind of emotions I was going to have in 2016. Here I am in 2025 coming out in the same blue gear that I wore. Whatever experience comes my way [this year], I'm just going to enjoy it," he said before making his entrance.
The final three of the 2025 match consisted of John Cena, Jey Uso, and former United States Champion Logan Paul. According to Paul, his eventual elimination by Cena "stings" because he trusted him. At the same time, Paul felt honored as he admires the WWE legend.
In a surprising moment, Uso eliminated Cena to win the Men's Royal Rumble. Like many WWE fans, commentator Pat McAfee noted that he was especially proud of Uso, as he's come a long way from being a tag team performer to now securing himself a major singles match at WrestleMania 41. "Is this guy about to be world champion? I think the WWE Universe will say 'Yeet!'" McAfee said while walking backstage after show.