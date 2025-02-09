WWE Raw GM Adam Pearce Confirms Imminent Return Of Injured Star

As the road to WWE Elimination Chamber rolls on, so does news of former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai. Ahead of tomorrow's episode of "WWE Raw" emanating from Nashville, General Manager Adam Pearce provided a massive update on Kai's health status via X, indicating that she has been medically cleared to return to action following a reported concussion.

According to Pearce, Kai's in-ring return will take form in tag action competition tomorrow night as she and Damage CTRL stablemate IYO SKY take on Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez on "Raw." Last week, SKY lost to Morgan, specifically by disqualification, in a Women's Elimination Chamber qualifying match. Now, the pair have an opportunity to avenge SKY's loss, which inadvertently came courtesy of WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley.

Kai last competed on the January 20 episode of "Raw," in which she and SKY defeated Pure Fusion Collective's Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark. Prior to that, she fell short in the finals of the Women's Intercontinental Championship tournament, which was ultimately won by Lyra Valkyria. Due to her reported concussion, Kai missed out on an appearance at the 2025 Royal Rumble premium live event.

Elsewhere in Nashville, AJ Styles will make his first appearance as the red brand's newest member following a late move through WWE's transfer window. Additionally, "The Role Model" Bayley will face Valkyria in another Women's Elimination Chamber qualifying match, while Rey Mysterio battles fellow former United States Champion Logan Paul in another men's qualifier. CM Punk, the second man confirmed for the Men's Elimination Chamber, is also slated to be there.