WWE RAW 2/10/2025: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

When AJ Styles returned from a post-"I Quit" match hiatus in October, only to suffer an injury and go back on the shelf, I felt really bad for the guy. He's excellent in the ring, and I hate to say it, but no spring chicken. He even said before that his last WWE contract was the last he'd sign, so I'd be shocked if this one wasn't his last. So, I was excited when he showed up in the Royal Rumble and appeared to be healthy and ready to go. Tonight, however, really squashed some of that excitement for me.

Styles getting time in the ring to cut a promo and say how happy he was to be back after the injury that he even admitted on social media was "challenging" was nice to see, but that ended quickly when Dominik Mysterio's music hit. Well, when music hit and I realized it was Mysterio's, I am fully in the camp agreeing that WWE's music choices are terrible these days. (Thanks, Def Rebel.) I'm not a staunch Mysterio hater like many people, but the fact WWE had to have known the boos for Mysterio were going to drown out everything he and Styles were trying to accomplish with this promo made things seem pretty silly and pointless.

It felt like Mysterio and Carlito ruined Styles' return moment (not just in a storyline way that they were trying to accomplish) after he really went through it the last few months after an almost freak-like injury, and something about it just felt off. All the heels really said was that things have changed since Styles has been on "Raw" and that Judgment Day runs the red brand now, which feels like a weird flex with Judgment Day's story arc right now, so he better watch his back. Styles fired back, saying Mysterio would always be "Rey's punk kid," and Mysterio went for the cheap shot. Things even felt weird here, with Styles hitting the Pele Kick to Carlito, but he completely opened himself up to Mysterio with the move, and it just looked odd.

When Styles was shown backstage talking to Adam Pearce to get a match against Mysterio, he said he didn't just WANT the match, he NEEDED it. I'm glad Styles needs it, because I certainly don't. Styles going face-to-face with Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker, however, which he did after speaking with Pearce, is something I want to see. It was that interaction that gave me the slightest glimmer of hope back, and I'm crossing my fingers that his match with Mysterio is a one-off in some kind of mini-feud, rather than a full-blown rivalry. Breakker can even interfere and give Mysterio the win, if it means Styles moves on quickly to another young, but much better, star.

Written by Daisy Ruth