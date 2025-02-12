Rikishi Surveys Son Jey Uso's WWE WrestleMania Options After Royal Rumble Victory

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi is on cloud nine right now, and for good reason. His son, WWE star Jey Uso, is set for a key spot at WrestleMania 41 after he stunned everyone, including Rikishi, by winning the Men's Royal Rumble match two weeks ago. And the win may have been even sweeter for Rikishi than Uso, as the former Too Cool member has been vocal about wanting to see his son succeed, to the point he would even get critical of Uso's use in WWE.

With that in the past, Rikishi now has his sights set on the future and Uso's journey to WrestleMania. On the most recent episode of "Off The Top Rope," he gave his thoughts on which championship Uso should go after.

"To win any one of those titles is an accomplishment," Rikishi said. "He's already accomplished...the first thing was punching his ticket into WrestleMania just by winning the Royal Rumble. The second accomplishment is he's there as part of a main event. Now, the third is he's got to wait to see which belt is going to be available for him.

"Now, is it Gunther? Gunther makes a lot of sense to me, because Jey has history with Gunther. But who knows? I think, as far as with Cody, it could possibly be a thing. As far as...I don't think I'd be that invested into that match...because there's no real history amongst those two."

Rikishi has since gotten his wish. Days after the podcast was recorded, Uso revealed he would be challenging Gunther at WrestleMania following a huge brawl to start this week's episode of "Raw." There is cause for concern for both Uso and Rikishi, however, as Gunther has since promised Uso "10 weeks of hell" leading into their Mania encounter.

