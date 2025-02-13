Mercedes Mone: 'If I Listed The People I Wanted In AEW The Other Place Would Sign Them'

AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone has had quite the year since she signed with the promotion. In addition to the TBS title, she's also won herself the New Japan Strong and RevPro Undisputed Women's Championships, making her a belt collector the likes of which hasn't been seen since Kenny Omega. It would also make Mone one of the more in-demand opponents for any women's wrestler not signed to WWE.

Still, Mone is careful to throw out any potential names she would like to face, something she explained on X (formerly known as Twitter) when responding to a fan.

"If I listed the people I wanted in AEW, the other place would sign them," Mone tweeted alongside a tea emoji.

If I listed the people I wanted in AEW The other place would sign them 🍵 #aewceo #AEWGrandSlam — Mercedes Moné Varnado (@MercedesVarnado) February 13, 2025

To many observers, Mone appears to be referencing current NXT Women's Champion Giulia and her fellow "NXT" star Stephanie Vaquer. Mone and Vaquer famously collided at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door last June, where Mone defeated the then-CMLL star in a critically-acclaimed match to claim the NJPW Strong Women's title — only for Vaquer to be signed by WWE a week later. As for Giulia, a match between her and Mone was reportedly set to take place in 2023 before Mone suffered an injury. The match never took place, and Giulia signed with WWE in 2024, shortly after Mone debuted in AEW.

In current AEW storylines, Mone has her hands full with Harley Cameron, an Australia native who has been a thorn in Mone's side over the past month and who last week finally goaded the TBS Champion into giving her a title shot. The match will take place this weekend at "AEW Grand Slam: Australia" and will surely see Cameron cheered as the hometown favorite — with some in the wrestling media openly lobbying for her to win.