WWE's Naomi Shares Hilarious Video Explaining When She Doesn't Train With Bianca Belair

As WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Bianca Belair and Naomi do a whole lot of stuff together, from traveling together to trying to attempting to figure out who attacked their friend Jade Cargill late last year. But there is one thing Naomi tries to avoid doing with Belair, and on Monday afternoon, she explained why.

Taking to X, Naomi posted video from TikTok of her lifting weights while Belair cheered her on. Though Naomi successfully lifted the weights up and put them down, she no sooner was comically reaching for her back and collapsing to the ground, complete with "Looney Tunes" style sound effects. Belair was initially shocked, before bursting into laughter as the video came to an end.

"This is why I don't train with her," Naomi said in the post, complete with a crying emoji.

Fortunately for the duo, Naomi not taking part in Belair's workout routines hasn't affected their effectiveness as a team. Since Naomi replaced Cargill as Belair's partner, the duo have continued the success Belair and Cargill had during the fall, successfully retaining the WWE Women Tag Team Championships twice against The Meta Four's Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend, and Candice LeRae and Nia Jax. They've also found success individually, with both qualifying for the Women's Elimination Chamber match.

Still, potential danger is lurking around the corner in the form of Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, who Belair and Naomi have accused of being behind the attack that sidelined Cargill. Those questions may be answered tonight on "Raw," when Belair and Naomi will put the Tag Titles on the line against Morgan and Rodriguez.