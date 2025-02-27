Trish Stratus Shares Photo Training For WWE Elimination Chamber 2025

It's going to be one hell of a weekend for WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus. Not only will Stratus be in town for "WWE SmackDown" this Friday, but she'll be getting back in the ring a day later at Elimination Chamber, partnering up with WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton to face Candice LeRae and Nia Jax. Both shows will be particularly meaningful for Stratus, as they'll take place in her hometown of Toronto, Canada.

Not too surprisingly, Stratus is doing all she can to get ready for the big occasion. Taking to X in the early hours of Thursday morning, Stratus posted a photo, taken by Steve Argintaru, of herself leaning against ropes in a wrestling ring, suggesting that she was training for her match this Saturday. In a brief message, Stratus seemed barely able to contain her excitement, counting down the days until the match would take place.

Stratus has every reason to be excited. Despite a prominent run with WWE during the spring and summer of 2023, where she feuded with Becky Lynch, Stratus didn't get to wrestle in Toronto. That was also the case when WWE held Money in the Bank in the city last year, though Stratus was on hand for the event, serving as its host. As such, this Saturday's match will be Stratus' first match in her hometown since SummerSlam 2019, when she was defeated by Charlotte Flair.

Oddly enough, Flair looms over Stratus' upcoming match, though more in relation to Stratton. Shortly after winning the Women's Royal Rumble match earlier this month, Flair declared that she would be challenging Stratton for the WWE Women's Title at WrestleMania 41, giving Stratton something else to think about as she and Stratus attempt to end their beef with Jax and LeRae.