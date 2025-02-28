Change To WWE Elimination Chamber Advertising Reportedly Caused Frustration Backstage

Tomorrow's Elimination Chamber event from Toronto, Canada is shaping up to be a thrilling event, with The Rock scheduled to appear, Trish Stratus wrestling in her hometown for the first time in six years, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn set to battle in an Unsanctioned Match, as well as John Cena competing in his final Elimination Chamber. Heading into the show, WWE centered most of their advertising around the men's and women's chamber matches, as well as Cena's involvement on the card, but when "The Final Boss" announced that he will be appearing at the Premium Live Event, it seemingly ruffled some feathers from an advertising perspective.

According to Dave Meltzer of the "Wrestling Observer Newsletter," several people within WWE were upset this week when all competitors set to appear at this weekends event were taken off the primary Elimination Chamber advertisement, and were replaced with The Rock. So far, there has been no indication towards who specifically was frustrated with the revised advertisements, as well as if any talent were bothered by the change.

Last Friday on "WWE Smackdown," "The Great One" called out Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and asked if he would consider being "his champion," explaining that he wanted his soul, leaving "The American Nightmare" and many WWE fans confused with his request. The Rock continued to share how he's become friends with Rhodes following their heated WrestleMania 40 feud last year, but now is promising to make the Undisputed WWE Champion's dreams come true, and wants him to be his brother. "The Final Boss" indicated that he wants an answer at the Elimination Chamber, but the rewards or repercussions for Rhodes' decision on Saturday night remains to be seen. WWE likely has a newsworthy segment planned between both men tomorrow night, especially after filtering The Rock throughout their advertising at the last minute.