WWE SmackDown 2/28/2025: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

Friday was that time of the month when all the participants in an upcoming marquee match got together to hash out their issues verbally for the last time before settling things between bells. This time around, it was five of the six entrants into the men's Elimination Chamber to determine who gets to face a potentially soul-less Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania, with all of Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, CM Punk, Damian Priest, and an over-hyped social media star getting some things off their chest. To be clear, everything up until the final moments of the segment felt as though they served the narratives of the characters involved ahead of the match, and I will be focusing on that as a positive. Logan Paul's promo was far from good, self-serving to little effect, and dragged the overall flow of the interaction through the mud. It was a classic heel move to catch the fans out with John Cena's entrance, so there is that. But otherwise let's focus on what was actually done well in the promo department.

Outside of Cena and Paul, every man in the Chamber has a lengthy history with the other in the wider canon. McIntyre starting the segment off with his "Hater of the Year" winning mentality, taking aim at the one man who wasn't in the building in Cena, was a natural way to kick things off; if there is one man in the locker room you would believe to have an issue with Cena's return and shot-calling into the Chamber, it's McIntyre. Every movement that threatens his goal of returning to the top of the mountain is perceived as a personal slight to him, and that was exactly what was remarked upon by the man to confront him: Priest.

It was great to have "The Punisher" as the man to confront McIntyre, as he has honestly been overlooked when it comes to discussing the forerunners to win the match. But he raised an excellent point, he has managed to foil McIntyre every time they have crossed paths. The key thing that resonated with what Priest said was that McIntyre not only lost to him throughout last year, but he did so because he could not manage his distractions, and the man he found himself distracted by will also be in the Chamber with them this weekend. Rollins was the next to come out, hearkening back to last year's Money in the Bank, where Rollins arguably had Priest beaten had it not been for McIntyre's cash-in and Punk's subsequent involvement. Speak the devil's name and he shall appear, Punk was soon to follow out, and it truly closed the circle on what has been a year of building into this weekend.

All of the men, outside of one outlier, have legitimate footing in the argument of main eventing WrestleMania opposite Rhodes. Punk has been chasing the main event for the entirety of his career, McIntyre hasn't got his hands on a solid title reign since the pandemic, Cena is on his last run and thus the last opportunity to main event and take his record-breaking 17th title win, Priest has remained a dark horse in the world title debate since losing it, and Rollins-Rhodes is a story fit to end at the "Show of Shows" just as it started. I thoroughly enjoyed the layering of logic and credibility to those individuals heading into this weekend, hammering home the idea that this time it really is anybody's guess.

Written by Max Everett