AEW Dynamite 3/19/25: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

The March 19 episode of "AEW Dynamite" opened up with the finals of the AEW International Championship Eliminator Tournament, where the winner would advance to Dynasty and challenge Kenny Omega for his newly won title. Last week, we saw the debuting "Speedball" Mike Bailey and Orange Cassidy advance, while Mark Davis and Ricochet won their bouts on "AEW Collision." A four way with four different styles was always going to be entertaining, but this match went the extra mile in giving the fans in Omaha, Nebraska something to talk about.

The big thing that worked in this match's favor was the air of unpredictability. Cassidy is the most dominant AEW International Champion in history, Bailey had just debuted for the company, Ricochet is in the middle of arguably his best run as a character of his whole career, and even though his chances were very slim, Davis is a part of The Don Callis Family who Omega has been feuding with. Realistically, anyone could have won this match and it would have made sense in both storyline, and from a logic point of view. AEW has been guilty of booking too many matches that feel undercooked, and even a bit soulless at times, because the result is far too predictable, meaning that you have no reason to get invested in it because the result is pretty much guaranteed already. With this match, it was everyone's for the taking, giving it an extra kick, particularly in the closing stages.

All four men were put over strong in this one too with various moments that showcased their biggest strengths. Bailey's unique arsenal shone through once again, Ricochet was both athletically pleasing and a punchable goof at the same time, Cassidy got the balance of action and comedy right once again, and I might sound like I'm exaggerating when I say this, but this was the best individual Mark Davis performance I have seen since he signed with AEW. However, the moment that sealed this match as something I was more than happy to praise in one of these pieces was the ending.

Davis being pinned by both Speedball and Ricochet was not only a creative finish, but it actually put Davis over in a very strong way. Like it legitimately took half the field to pin him, and one of the guys had to have their feet on the ropes for extra leverage, that is a strong way to be pinned. The finish also solved the issue of not having someone who really shouldn't lose actually lose the match. Ricochet's momentum continues, Bailey gets another win on TV, they both pinned Davis in honest (Bailey) and dishonest (Ricochet) ways, and at the end of it all, we're getting Kenny Omega vs. Ricochet vs. "Speedball" Mike Bailey that on paper looks like an absolute barnburner of a match. Multi-man matches like this one can often go very wrong for a variety of ways, but this one hit all the right notes for me.

Written by Sam Palmer