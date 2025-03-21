WWE Hall Of Famer Says Cody Rhodes Should Have Given Travis Scott 'A Damn Receipt'

Many in the pro wrestling business are unhappy with Travis Scott's actions at Elimination Chamber, where he slapped Cody Rhodes and seemingly injured him, with the latest to criticize the move being WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi.

After John Cena turned heel and attacked Rhodes at the end of Elimination Chamber, Travis Scott — who had appeared to the ring alongside The Rock — slapped "The American Nightmare," resulting in a black eye and a busted eardrum. WWE legend Rikishi has lambasted the musician for the way he attacked Rhodes and caused an injury, and has argued that Rhodes should have hit him back.

"Why didn't Cody get up and potato his a*s back? I mean, you're coming into our squared circle, our business, I say, know your role. Hell, if I was Rock, I would have spanked his a*s for not knowing his role," he said on "Off The Top" podcast. "Cody should have gave him a damn receipt, should have just popped him right back in the eye like he did to him and said, 'Okay, how do you like that now? How do you want it — medium rare or well done?' It's called a potato in our business."

An angry Rikishi questioned what would have happened if Rhodes had suffered an even more serious injury, asserting that celebrities need to be "smartened up" about the business. Several others in the pro wrestling business have criticized Scott, including Bully Ray and Stevie Richards, with the former claiming that Scott's jaw deserved to be shattered while the latter called him an "ass**le" for taking advantage of Rhodes. WWE star Seth Rollins, meanwhile, believes that Scott should pick someone his own size, like Rey Mysterio. A report following the event stated that the rapper had heat with those backstage for injuring Rhodes.