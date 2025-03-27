AEW's Swerve Strickland Comments On Ricochet's Nuptials

It's been a great week to be AEW star Ricochet. Not only does he have an AEW International Championship match waiting for him at AEW Dynasty next week, where he and "Speedball" Mike Bailey will challenge Kenny Omega, but he announced last night on "Dynamite" that he had tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend, former WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin.

In hindsight, Ricochet's decision to save the announcement till "Dynamite" may have been a good idea, as it prevented a potential uninvited guest from disrupting the proceedings. Thursday afternoon on X, the No. 1 contender to the AEW World Championship, Swerve Strickland, took responded to a tweet showing video of Ricochet and Irvin posing for photos as fireworks went off in the background. Strickland tweeted that, had he not had to deal with Jon Moxley on last night's "Dynamite," he "would've totally crashed this."

If i didn't have moxley to deal with last night, I totally would've crashed this https://t.co/rN9Fv91TB3 — The Realest Swerve Strickland (@swerveconfident) March 27, 2025

Strickland's swipe at Ricochet shows the bad blood is still going strong between the two. After a few tense interactions at the end of 2024, things spilled over between Ricochet and Strickland after the former stabbed the ladder with a pair of golden scissors. Ricochet throw more salt in the wound a few weeks later when he defeated Strickland in singles action and stole Prince Nana's robe. Alas, Strickland got the last laugh, not only getting a shot in at Ricochet's relationship with Irvin, but defeating Ricochet at Revolution to become No. 1 contender for the AEW Title — while also getting Nana's robe back.