WWE RAW 3/31/2025: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

This week's show saw the meeting between Cody Rhodes and John Cena that had been needed from the moment the heel turn had happened, with both making their best attempt at tearing one another down to give some meat to the already dense bones that came with the initial attack. Rather than the ambling monologue to the fans about how they had turned Cena to the dark side, he finally turned his attention to the man he betrayed in the first place – the WWE Champion. He immediately promised to bury him, and then sought to do so as he drove home the idea that Rhodes was his mediocre replacement.

To begin with, Cena echoed much of what has already been said about Rhodes, remarking on his manufactured sense of perfection and ultimately taking issue with the fact Rhodes was his successor. Surprisingly it was Rhodes that landed the first seriously heavy barbs, suggesting Cena was only considered the guy because of "another guy" (Vince McMahon) put him in that position and they're not allowed to talk about it anymore – I don't necessarily like the idea that McMahon was mentioned, all things considered, and it is reductive to frame not being able to talk about it anymore as if it was a minor inconvenience. But otherwise the point itself makes sense, underlining the hypocritical and deluded nature of Cena since turning. He then finally gave the first credence to The Rock since Elimination Chamber, which is such a small yet integral detail that had been omitted thus far, by saying he wasn't the one that sold his soul to the "Final Boss." And then he delivered perhaps the most relatable realization, never meet your heroes, as he told Cena he was still his hero, but he was also a piece of sh**.

That seemed to light a fire under Cena, finally picking up by claiming that he had never been protected from anyone taking their best shot and yet he remained where he is, while Rhodes had to leave and go elsewhere to find success – subtle nods are always better than overt jabs – because he realized that even at his best he wasn't good enough to wipe Cena's a** (his words, not mine). He then delivered a brilliant line in closing, one that just captures the true essence of what this Cena heel turn could and should be: "I build empires for billionaires. All you've ever done is steal money from their kids." Of course, it was a wrestling exchange and it just had to end in some form of violence, so Rhodes wiped Cena out with just one Cross Rhodes to stand tall from the segment. One Cross Rhodes took Cena out, and he sold it like he had just been shot by Bloodsport (Suicide Squad, not Josh Barnett) again. Wasn't anything technically spectacular but I loved the way it came across.

