More Details On How AEW Injuries Altered Dynasty Creative

Fans around the world are eagerly anticipating All Elite Wrestling's latest pay-per-view offering, as Dynasty is just hours away at the time of writing. With 10 matches on the main card, as well as two on the Zero Hour pre-show, AEW fans are hoping to bare witness to a historic night in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. With that said, the likes of "Switchblade" Jay White, Orange Cassidy, and Mark Davis are all missing the show due to various injuries, and in a new report by Fightful Select, Sean Ross Sapp has detailed how these injuries have impacted the creative direction of the show.

Of the recent injuries, the main one that impacted Dynasty as a show was Jay White. He has suffered a broken hand and was subsequently removed from the 2025 Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, being replaced by Kevin Knight. Fightful Select noted that not only was White supposed to face Will Ospreay at Dynasty, but considering that Knight will now be facing Ospreay, Knight has effectively been inserted in to White's plans. As for who was supposed to win that match, that remains a mystery, and considering that "Switchblade" may end up having surgery on his hand, a bout between himself and Ospreay will have to be shelved for now.

In terms of Davis, it has already been noted that he is expected to remain on television as on-screen character, with Fightful noting that the timetable for his recovery currently sits at around four to eight weeks. However, the same can't be said for Cassidy, who has reportedly torn his pectoral muscle during one of his most recent matches. He is expected to be out of action for the foreseeable future if his injury is as bad as AEW thinks it is, meaning that there is no timetable for his return.