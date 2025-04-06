AEW Dynasty 2025 Full & Final Card

All Elite Wrestling's next pay-per-view offering is right around the corner, as Dynasty is set to take place this Sunday at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. AEW has had a lot of momentum behind them in recent weeks, which has made the second annual Dynasty pay-per-view feel like one of the most anticipated AEW events in recent memory. A total of ten matches occupy the main card, with seven of those bouts having titles on the line, while the other three could have major title implications leading up to the All In Texas pay-per-view on July 12.

Headlining the show will be Swerve Strickland as he will challenge for the AEW World Championship in the Dynasty main event for the second year in a row when he faces Jon Moxley. The crowning moment of Strickland's AEW career so far took place at last year's event, and one year on he is hoping to replicate that same magic in the city of brotherly love. However, Moxley has had a vice like grip on AEW's top prize since retiring Bryan Danielson at WrestleDream 2024, and he is going to make sure that Strickland doesn't have it easy come Sunday night.

As for the rest of Moxley's Death Riders, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, and PAC will defend their AEW World Trios Championships against the team of FTR and Cope, collectively known as Rated FTR. Tensions have been running high between Cope, Dax Harwood, and Cash Wheeler as of late, but they have promised to put their differences aside in order to dethrone the Death Riders, who will be less than two weeks away from surpassing The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn's record of the longest reigning AEW World Trios Champions in AEW's short history if they leave Philadelphia with the belts in hand.