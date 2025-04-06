AEW Dynasty 2025 Full & Final Card
All Elite Wrestling's next pay-per-view offering is right around the corner, as Dynasty is set to take place this Sunday at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. AEW has had a lot of momentum behind them in recent weeks, which has made the second annual Dynasty pay-per-view feel like one of the most anticipated AEW events in recent memory. A total of ten matches occupy the main card, with seven of those bouts having titles on the line, while the other three could have major title implications leading up to the All In Texas pay-per-view on July 12.
Headlining the show will be Swerve Strickland as he will challenge for the AEW World Championship in the Dynasty main event for the second year in a row when he faces Jon Moxley. The crowning moment of Strickland's AEW career so far took place at last year's event, and one year on he is hoping to replicate that same magic in the city of brotherly love. However, Moxley has had a vice like grip on AEW's top prize since retiring Bryan Danielson at WrestleDream 2024, and he is going to make sure that Strickland doesn't have it easy come Sunday night.
As for the rest of Moxley's Death Riders, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, and PAC will defend their AEW World Trios Championships against the team of FTR and Cope, collectively known as Rated FTR. Tensions have been running high between Cope, Dax Harwood, and Cash Wheeler as of late, but they have promised to put their differences aside in order to dethrone the Death Riders, who will be less than two weeks away from surpassing The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn's record of the longest reigning AEW World Trios Champions in AEW's short history if they leave Philadelphia with the belts in hand.
Five more titles on the line, three tournament matches
Outside of the Death Riders universe, "Timeless" Toni Storm will have an entirely new task ahead of her as she defends her AEW Women's World Championship against Megan Bayne, who already has a pinfall victory over the champion. AEW International Champion Kenny Omega will have two challengers very familiar to him in the form of Ricochet and "Speedball" Mike Bailey, and The Hurt Syndicate will look to leave Philadelphia with their AEW Tag Team Championships in hand as they defend their straps against Big Bill and Bryan Keith of The Learning Tree.
The actual "Learning Tree" himself, Chris Jericho, will also be in action on Sunday night as he defends the ROH World Championship in a Mask vs. Title match against Bandido, who will be forced to reveal his face to the world for the first time if he loses. The final championship match on the card sees Daniel Garcia defend the AEW TNT Championship against Adam Cole for the third time, only this time there will be no time limits and no outside interference as their first two bouts ended in a no contest and a time limit draw.
The rest of the main card will see a number of first round matches in the 2025 Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, which will conclude at Double or Nothing on May 25. In the men's bracket, Will Ospreay will take on AEW's newest signing Kevin Knight, who was drafted in to replace the injured Jay White, while Kyle Fletcher and Mark Briscoe will go one-on-one for the fourth time in 12 months. Finally, in the women's bracket, AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone will face off with Julia Hart, who lost the TBS Championship at the Dynasty pay-per-view in 2024.