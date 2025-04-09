Bully Ray Paints Dire Picture Of AEW's Backstage Environment

Following the conclusion of AEW Dynasty on Sunday night, fans had a mixed response to the creative decisions made by company President Tony Khan. Although the Three Way Match for the International Title and the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament bouts delivered, many fans were disappointed with several outcomes elsewhere on the card. The Young Bucks helping Jon Moxley retain the AEW World Championship and the Title vs. Mask match between Chris Jericho and Bandido seemingly left many feeling underwhelmed, including the hosts of "Busted Open Radio." Following Dynasty, Bully Ray Dudley and Dave LeGreca aired their frustrations about the pay-per-view, as well as AEW's booking as of late, prompting the WWE LFG coach to argue that AEW's talent is struggling due to continuously seeking for Khan's validation.

"Every single one of those talent that go out there are working for Tony Khan's hug, Tony Khan's approval. They're hoping that in the middle of their match they get into 'This Is Awesome' chants so Tony Khan can tweet from gorilla, 'Justified 'This Is Awesome' chants.' They want a five-star ratings, they want a good Cagematch rating. That is the reason. I am willing to bet everything on it. That's the rhyme, the reason, the motivation behind these matches ... I've given you the root of the problem and it has been the problem from day one, and this problem isn't going away folks."

WWE Hall Of Famer Mark Henry also provided his critiques on Dynasty, explaining that the representation of the world championship and the speciality of the main event are two of the most important pieces to success in professional wrestling, but stated that both were absent at last Sunday's event.

