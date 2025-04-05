The Story So Far: Swerve Strickland Vs. Jon Moxley At AEW Dynasty 2025

One year ago, Swerve Strickland made history when he defeated Samoa Joe in the main event of the inaugural AEW Dynasty pay-per-view to become the first-ever African American to hold the AEW World Championship. It was a moment that kickstarted what Swerve called "The Dynasty Era" of AEW, and he will look to kick off part two of that era at this year's Dynasty pay-per-view when he once again challenges for the AEW World Championship in the Dynasty main event, this time against Jon Moxley.

Moxley's reign as the man to beat in AEW has been a hot topic over the past six months as he has walked around claiming to want the best for AEW, while also polarizing fans opinions on he and his Death Riders, to the point where a number of people are happy to have almost anyone dethrone him at this moment in time. No one has actually seen the AEW World Championship belt in 2025, mainly because Moxley doesn't think anyone is good enough to see it, let alone hold it, but Strickland believes that he is the man to get the job done. Strickland has never beaten Moxley in AEW, with their only previous meetings coming in the 2023 Continental Classic tournament that saw Moxley pick up the victory, but it's fair to say that a lot has changed since then.

So sit back, relax, and join us on a journey through the last few months of AEW programming to see how the two men got to where they are, what has motivated them to take the Dynasty main event so seriously, and why AEW fans are arguably the most excited they've been for any pay-per-view main event in nearly a year. For Jon Moxley and Swerve Strickland, this is their story so far.