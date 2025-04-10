AEW Dynamite 4/9/25: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

It's safe to say that Tony Khan had a fair bit of making up to do given the ending of AEW Dynasty, so he loaded up this week's episode of "AEW Dynamite" with a number of matches that, on paper, looked like a great time. The one that stood out to me personally was Swerve Strickland going one-on-one with PAC, as it not only gave us a glimpse of what Swerve's mindset was after Sunday night, but it was a chance for PAC to remind people just how good he really is amongst all of the Death Riders nonsense he has been involved in over the past six months. Sadly, that wasn't the case.

During the match, Swerve powerbombed PAC into the turnbuckles, but upon landing, the Englishman's ankle landed at an awful angle, and given the painful yell he let out immediately afterwards, something was definitely wrong. PAC took a little bit more offence before rolling to the outside to get checked on by the doctors, and upon returning to the ring on one leg, he got kicked in the face, hit with the Swerve Stomp, and that's all she wrote. Of course, this was not the original plan, which was evident by the fact that you could clearly see the referee telling Swerve what to do, and the fact that if you listen carefully, you can actually hear PAC apologizing to Swerve for getting hurt.

This is not a hated piece in the traditional sense of "I think this match was bad." Far from it. Instead, this is more of a plea to whoever has got a hold of PAC's voodoo doll, can you please stop messing with it? The man has been through enough over the past two years.

As far back as the best-of-seven series between The Elite and Death Triangle, PAC had to do that whole series with a face mask as he broke his nose in the first match, before missing six months of action to rehab nagging injuries. Then as soon as he got back, he got injured again wrestling fellow Death Rider Claudio Castagnoli, and would miss a further nine months, which included AEW's first trip to Wembley Stadium, and was reportedly so beaten up that he almost retired. 2024 rolls around, and while he's injury free, his creative plans get derailed by The Lucha Brothers wanting to leave the company, which led to his AEW International Championship match with Will Ospreay not happening in the UK, and after being part of a stale Death Riders storyline, he is seemingly injured once again. To put it simply, the guy cannot catch a break and it sucks.

PAC is, pound-for-pound, one of the best wrestlers on the planet, but for whatever reason, he just has the worst luck imaginable. If anything, the Death Riders story will actually become popular now that he is probably going to be on the shelf, because that's just what happens to him. Prayers up PAC, get well soon.

Written by Sam Palmer