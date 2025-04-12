WWE SmackDown 4/11/2025: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

Charlotte Flair and WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton's hot mess of an off-script promo segment last week caused a ton of buzz across wrestling media and the IWC over the last week, but WWE did a pretty terrible job of capitalizing on it this week. Video of Flair taking out Stratton in the parking lot of the arena before the show was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by a fan ahead of "SmackDown" and nothing was done with that outside of an awkward mention or two on commentary. Toward the beginning of the night, commentary mentioned that both women were facing disciplinary actions and Flair had been sent home, but they didn't mention the attack on Stratton.

Later on, Stratton was seen backstage arguing with Roxanne Perez and seemed perfectly fine after getting her head bounced off an SUV window by Flair earlier in the day. So fine, in fact, she was able to go toe-to-toe with "The Prodigy" in the ring. Commentary then mentioned something about a "viral video," which I'm assuming was the beat down video, but they didn't even bother to play it. I assumed when I wrote that story earlier in the night WWE was going for the "fan footage" angle like back when Kevin Owens attacked Cody Rhodes outside of his bus. Sadly, I was wrong, and I'm still confused as to why WWE did nothing with that.

Of course, Flair came back after Stratton defeated Perez and the pair got into another scuffle, though it didn't last long before they were separated. I can understand not wanting to put these two on a live microphone, especially up against one another again, but doing nothing with the social media video they even referred to on commentary seemed like a huge swing and a miss here, especially when you could keep them separate and avoid another hot mess near-disaster.

WWE is likely trying to make me think Flair went rogue and actually did attempt to fight Stratton on sight, but I'm smart enough to know that wasn't the case. This week fell flat after last week's buzz-worthy segment, but I will admit, I'm interested to see how WWE handles these two next week on the go-home show before WrestleMania.

