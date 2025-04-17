Lots of people really loved Will Ospreay vs. Konosuke Takeshita, and I knew that even before I went on Twitter to confirm it. I'm sure some of my WINC co-workers here also enjoyed it, but apparently there are other things they enjoyed more, so you get me for the Ospreay match. I'm not happy about it either but let's just buckle down and get through this together.

I don't think I even consciously understand all the things I dislike about Will Ospreay matches, but if you were somehow able to input all of them into a supercomputer and ask it to create a wrestling match that perfectly embodies all those things at the same time, it would be this match with Takeshita, which just felt fake. And I know it is fake, all wrestling is fake, but not all wrestling feels fake, and this did. It was the sequence where Ospreay took a massive strike from Takeshita, kicked out at one, then hit the Hidden Blade on Takeshita, who kicked out at one. It was the big spot off the top turnbuckle where Takeshita went for a clothesline (not generally a move one does while on the top turnbuckle) and Ospreay backflipped over it and landed on his feet, a move that just looked like two friends trying out something cool they'd learned how to do. It was the fact that AEW has never given me a good reason to care about either of these two beyond their ability in the ring, and to me that makes their performance in the ring feel less authentic. The logical part of my brain won't become immersed, refuses to shut up and let the id have fun, insisting that if this was real, I'd be able to tell. If this was real, I would care.

And honestly, I don't even know that it's Ospreay's fault. He takes the heat from people who don't appreciate his style because he's the best one at doing that style, but it's not his fault that it's 2025 and his style felt overplayed and excessive five years ago. If this exact same match had happened in 2015 I would probably be screaming about it — but if that had happened, it would have probably at least been the main event of a Takeover or a New Japan show or something. This was the semi-main on a TV special, and while I do understand that's partially because the financial model is shifting, I also think it's telling that even Tony Khan recognized this match could and should be followed by a more emotional moment like somebody finally taking a championship off the Death Riders.

Written by Miles Schneiderman