Joe Hendry Transformed Meme Culture Into One Of Wrestling's Hottest Debuts

Heading into WWE WrestleMania 41, Randy Orton's opponent remained a mystery, with Kevin Owens forced to miss the event due to injury. Orton's open challenge was answered by TNA star Joe Hendry, making his WWE main roster singles debut on the biggest stage the promotion has to offer.

Orton made quick work of Hendry, putting him away with an RKO after just a few minutes and hitting a second RKO after the bell for good measure. Still, it was undeniably a big moment for Hendry. It was also something that had been building for a long time, with Hendry making a name for himself over the last few years.

Much of Hendry's popularity stems from his theme music, which he sings himself. Hendry first released this entrance music back in 2019, not long after his first run with TNA came to an end. The track, called "I Believe In Joe Hendry," eventually caught on as a meme and has now been widely circulated around the internet, primarily starting in the spring of 2024. The popularity of the song transformed Hendry's career, leading to a push in TNA and eventually resulting in WWE bringing Hendry in as a guest star.