Will Ospreay Discusses Changes In AEW's Backstage Atmosphere

While AEW's short history has featured plenty of unforgettable moments and grand successes, it's also featured it's fair share of backstage turmoil. While some of those incidents have turned out to be rather minor, others, such as the saga of CM Punk, were substantial enough that some believe it forever altered the course of the company. Even top star Will Ospreay has found himself pulled into some drama, such as a reported backstage incident last year between Britt Baker and MJF.

As for right now though, Ospreay feels the AEW locker room is in as good a place as ever, as he revealed during an interview with "Q101."

"I feel definitely more, like a team atmosphere backstage," Ospreay said. "I think everybody is pulling in the right direction, and there's no, like, ill agenda."

This allowed Ospreay to segue into his thought behind the often heard AEW catchphrase "restore the feeling," one that's been used by several wrestlers over the past few years. Ospreay has previously described himself as said feeling, and explained he said that because he feels AEW features the best wrestling matches around, and that he himself is "the best professional wrestler." It's the attitude he feels all around the AEW locker room, and one that is leading to a turnaround within the promotion.

"For me, coming into AEW, I feel like the momentum is swinging back our way, and I think a lot of people are excited to see what we're going to be doing leading up to AEW All In in Arlington, Texas, which is going to be our biggest show in North America," Ospreay said. "And I'd love for everybody to show up, so we can put on one of the best professional wrestling displays out there."

