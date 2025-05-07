Tony Khan Announces Four-Way AEW World Title Eliminator For Dynamite

With one week to go before Jon Moxley and Samoa Joe collide in a steel cage for the AEW World Championship, tonight's "AEW Dynamite" will look to set the table for that big match, with Joe taking on Moxley's Death Riders lieutenant Claudio Castagnoli. But there's plenty of other things going on, particularly in the women's division, where three wrestlers will look to solidify themselves as AEW Women's World Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm's next opponent.

Taking to X shortly after 10 p.m. on Tuesday evening, AEW owner Tony Khan announced a unique AEW Women's World Championship four-way eliminator match, with Storm battling Thunder Tits teammate Thunder Rosa, Anna Jay, and Penelope Ford. The match is the second title eliminator match announced for the card, as Khan also revealed AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada would face Kevin Knight, with Knight earning a title shot if he wins.

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

8pm ET/7pm CT

TBS + Max

TOMORROW AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm fights 3 potential challengers all in line for a title shot: former World Champion @thunderrosa22, @thePenelopeFord + @annajay___ in a World Title Eliminator 4-Way Match TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/qrp6842lao — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 7, 2025

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

8pm ET/7pm CT

TBS + Max

TOMORROW AEW Continental Title Eliminator @rainmakerXokada vs @Jet2Flyy After battling The Elite in recent weeks, rising star The Jet Kevin Knight will fight Kazuchika Okada in a Continental Title Eliminator Match TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/tD7gt7S8pI — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 7, 2025

Title eliminators have become the norm for Storm ever since she defeated Megan Bayne to retain the Women's Championship at AEW Dynasty. Over the last few weeks, she has had three eliminator bouts and won them all, defeating Queen Aminata, Tokyo Joshi Pro's Miyu Yamashita, and Lady Frost. Though Storm has encouraged more women to step up and face her, it's fair to wonder if this schedule could wind up backfiring against Storm, especially now that she has three potential challengers to deal with.

Whether anyone will emerge as a challenger for Storm remains to be seen, though she will at least have one at All In, with Jamie Hayter and Mercedes Mone set to face off at Double or Nothing for the Owen Hart Cup and an AEW Women's World Title shot. Hayter will also be on hand for "Dynamite" this evening, where she'll take part in a sit-down interview with Renee Paquette.