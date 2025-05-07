AEW's Kevin Knight Trolls Ricochet & Dynamite Opponent

Things have gone quite well for Kevin Knight since he made the decision to sign with AEW. So far, his run has included high quality matches against the likes of Will Ospreay and the Young Bucks, becoming $100K richer after he, Ospreay, Mark Briscoe, and "Speedball" Mike Bailey won a $400K eight man tag match, and a prominent spot every week on either "Dynamite" or "Collision." That continues this week as well, with Knight scheduled to take on AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada in a Championship Eliminator match.

Heading into the match, it's safe to say that Knight is feeling rather confident. Taking to X early Wednesday afternoon to promote his match with Okada, Knight asked "will the real Kaz PLEASE stand up," before telling Okada to not "half-ass" him later, alluding to the theory many fans have about Okada giving less effort in his AEW matches than he did over in New Japan.

Will the real Kaz PLEASE stand up?

Don't half ass me tonight😤 pic.twitter.com/ICheLOJs6T — Kevin Knight ケビン・ナイト (@Jet2Flyy) May 7, 2025

Okada wasn't the only one to get trolled by Knight this afternoon. Just a few minutes later, Knight responded to a tweet from rival Ricochet, who had been mockingly suggesting Okada was going to job out Knight on "Dynamite." Knight posted a clip of Okada and Ricochet's semi-final match in the Continental Classic, where Okada proceeded to run circles around Ricochet before slapping his bald head.

"This you?" Knight tweeted.

The exchange continued, with Ricochet posting a gif of controversial former WWE star Velveteen Dream saying "the Dream has no memory of that" in response to Knight. This prompted one more tweet from "The Jet," who took pride in "knocking the Sonic rings AND memories" out of Ricochet, referring to it as "crazy work."