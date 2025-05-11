The Longest Running Faction In WWE History Isn't Who You Think

When a WWE fan thinks of the greatest stables that have ever existed in the company, many names come to mind. D-Generation X were one of the groups that spearheaded the era that was centered around promoting "Attitude." The Shield were the "Hounds of Justice," three brothers in arms who rose to the top of the wrestling industry by force, taking out anyone and everyone who got in their way. Most recently The Bloodline, a faction so important to WWE since the beginning of the 2020s that without it, the company wouldn't be enjoying the success they are now. However, none of those groups ever truly lasted.

The original version of DX only lasted a few months before Shawn Michaels semi-retired from wrestling, and would eventually dissolve after a few years, reuniting sporadically in different variations until "The Heartbreak Kid's" retirement in 2010, and from there it was reserved strictly for non-wrestling segments. The Shield's original run lasted just over 18 months before Seth Rollins turned his back on Dean Ambrose and Roman Reigns, who would forgive Rollins for brief reunions before Ambrose left the company in 2019. As for The Bloodline, they officially formed in 2021, but at the time of writing, it seems as if the faction is officially taking a backseat as 2025 rolls on.

With all that said, one group can trump them all in terms of how long they have lasted as a group, to the point where at least the majority of the faction is still working with each other in WWE on TV to this day. The answer to the question "who are the longest running faction in WWE history?" At an estimated time of 3,787 days as an official group is none other than the 13-time Tag Team Champions: The New Day.