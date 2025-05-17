JBL Considered Coming Out Of Retirement For Story With This Former WWE Star

Over the past year, WWE Hall of Famer JBL has had a bit of a career renaissance, all while nothing lacing up his boots again. The former WWE Champion has been everywhere, except WWE oddly enough, showing up in TNA to protect the promotion's World Champion, aligning himself with Konnan and Dorian Roldan in AAA, and even making the odd indie show here and there. It's a comeback many thought wasn't happening, with JBL even teasing that there could be more to come down the road.

As it turns out, a JBL comeback could've happened event sooner, if another former WWE star had been willing to play ball. On last week's "Something to Wrestle," JBL and co-host Conrad Thompson were discussing a recent story regarding wrestlers participating in Power Slap, with JBL spilling the beans that former WWE star Heath Slater had been approached to participate. This led to JBL talking up Slater, and revealing an idea he had regarding a comeback involving the two working together.

"I love Heath," JBL said. "I once pitched a thing to come out of retirement [where] he'd be my nephew on the 'JBL & Cole Show.' I love Heath. I have so much fun with him."

JBL didn't elaborate on whether Slater declined the idea or if there was another reason why the idea never took place. Regardless, things ultimately worked out for JBL given his current run, and for Slater, who had a successful run in TNA following his WWE release, and continues to wrestle on the independent circuit under the name Heath to this day.

