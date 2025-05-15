AEW Dynamite 5/14/25: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

Look, I know I complain about basically every Will Ospreay match, but at least I'm complaining about this one for fresh, original reasons!

I don't think there was really a version of the "Dynamite" opener that would have worked for me, because I don't like "can they co-exist" tag teams. Unless the characters are tremendously compelling or have a particularly strong relationship with one another, it's difficult for me to find this sort of thing interesting. You want to do a "can they co-exist" tag team with Hangman Page and Swerve Strickland? I am all in (so to speak). I would be rooted to the screen. Without those deep connections, though, there's no emotional anchor for the match, and as mutual babyfaces who have never wrestled before, Page and Ospreay don't have anything even resembling that sort of history. So for me, this idea was doomed from the start.

Even with that in mind, though, I thought this was a particularly lazy version of the trope. They had a minor argument or two, nearly hit each other a couple times but didn't, and then got on the same page and won. That's just ... incredibly boring. Yes, Page and Ospreay not being able to resolve their differences and their rivalry costing them the match would have been cliched as all hell, but at least something would have happened to increase the tension for their match at Double or Nothing. This booking actively lessens that tension and makes their match less interesting, which is a choice I just cannot fathom.

At a time when WWE programming is actively destroying my sanity and it would be really great if a different promotion was good, this Ospreay/Page stuff is the kind of creative that always pulls me up short with AEW. They're both babyfaces, they respect one another, and now they've even won a tag team match together. YAWN. I have to assume the draw of the match is supposed to be the mere fact that they've never wrestled before and the promise of a quality in-ring performance, but that feels disappointingly unambitious for the current moment. I think AEW has a real chance, right now, to pull away a chunk of the WWE fan base, but uninspired stuff like "Can they co-exist? Yes, fairly easily" is not going to get the job done.

Written by Miles Schneiderman