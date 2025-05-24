Matt Hardy Comments On Joe Hendry's WWE WrestleMania Match, Women's Title Three-Way

A month removed, WWE WrestleMania 41 still remains a hot topic of discussion. TNA Wrestling's Matt Hardy previously described the two-night premium live event as "solid," with a few notable standout performances. One of the highlights in Hardy's eyes involved his current TNA colleague Joe Hendry, who stepped up to answer Randy Orton's open challenge on night two. While brief, Hardy believes the match between Orton and Hendry greatly elevated the latter and TNA.

"I think having [Hendry] on WrestleMania was huge for the TNA brand in general," Hardy said on "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy." "I think there's so many people that miss the whole point of him appearing verse Randy Orton. The match was irrelevant at the end of the day. The only people that are worried about that are the die-hards, the sickos. You have the TNA World Champion have a match against Randy Orton, a legit legend, one of the greatest of all time. Everybody was highlighted. Everybody got their stuff."

"It's helped TNA. I can tell from the boom in business. I can tell just because we were doing the meet and greets at Rebellion and after that Joe Hendry was there much later in the night than he was previously ... That helped his popularity. I could even feel out in front of a crowd as well, like him doing this NXT thing is only going to be beneficial for him as well."

At WrestleMania, Orton defeated Hendry, the TNA World Champion, in just over three minutes, courtesy of an RKO. In the weeks following, Hendry returned to the "NXT" brand, with Trick Williams calling for a shot at his championship. Looking ahead, reports say that Hendry is considered a "lock" to sign with WWE following the eventual expiration of his TNA contract.