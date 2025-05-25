AEW Double Or Nothing 2025 Full & Final Card

Tonight is the 2025 edition of AEW's Double or Nothing and for the first time in its history, the event is emanating from the Desert Diamond Arena in Phoenix, Arizona rather than from Las Vegas. The event will feature a total of nine matches on the main card, including three title matches, the finals of the 2025 men's and women's Owen Hart Memorial tournament, and a much-anticipated Anarchy in the Arena match.

The winners of "The Owen" will go on to face their respective champion at AEW All In Texas in July. Will Ospreay and "Hangman" Adam Page will battle for the chance to dethrone AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, in what Ospreay revealed will be the main event of the pay-per-view during a face-to-face confrontation on "AEW Dynamite." TBS Champion Mercedes Mone takes on Jamie Hayter to earn a shot at the AEW Women's World Championship, currently held by "Timeless" Toni Storm. While Moxley is competing in the Anarchy in the Arena match, Storm will defend her title against Mira Shirakawa, who was recently revealed to be All Elite after finishing up her time in STARDOM.

In what many fans assumed would be the main event until Ospreay's reveal on Wednesday, Anarchy in the Arena will pit a babyface team with Swerve Strickland and International Champion Kenny Omega at the forefront against a team lead by Moxley and his Death Riders. The match will also be the first of its kind to feature two female stars.

The babyface team includes Strickland, Omega, the AEW World Trios Champions Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Katsuyori Shibata, and Willow Nightingale. The Death Rider's team includes Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, and Marina Shafir, as well as the Young Bucks, Matthew and Nicholas Jackson.