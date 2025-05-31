Controversies That Put CM Punk Into Hot Water

These days, WWE star CM Punk and the term "controversy" go together like spaghetti and meatballs, burger and fries, Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler. It is hard to have one without the other, and has really always been the case for Punk ever since he first became a known commodity in the wrestling business. In fact, some would argue its part of his charm; performers often don't get buy on just their performances, and Punk's ability to stir the pot, ruffle feathers, and sometimes take things a tad too far have likely only added to his mystique. Of course, it's also probably a big reason why many believe he's among the greatest pro wrestlers of the 21st century, while just as many believe he's the modern day equivalent of a Hulk Hogan, minus the racism controversy, the Donald Trump love, and the Fu-Manchu.

As noted, Punk was heading this direction all the way back when he was first making his name in Ring of Honor and TNA. The first controversial incident Punk had stemmed from a November 2003 ROH show that Punk didn't wrestle on but certainly watched. There, Teddy Hart, a talent that makes Punk look squeaky clean in a Elroy Jetson sort of way, did several unplanned moonsaults off the cage, nearly hurting several of his opponents. This prompted Punk to go to his LiveJournal and tear Hart to shreds, with Punk ultimately delivering the famous "there is no God, and the cage wasn't 30 feet" refrain in response to remarks Hart made. When the two finally crossed paths in person before a February 2004 TNA PPV, the two would actually get involved in real life fisticuffs outside a Waffle House, prompting the suicidal, homicidal, genocidal Sabu to be the voice of reason and break it up.