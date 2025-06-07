WWE US Champion Jacob Fatu Talks Recent Signee JC Mateo, Personal Bloodline Fandom

Family's fight, right? In the case of the New Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, JC Mateo, and the WWE United States Champion Jacob Fatu), there's been some trouble in paradise since Sikoa had to give the sacred Tribal Chief moniker and Ula Fala back to his cousin Roman Reigns in January. However, love conquers all, as Sikoa, who prides himself as the man who positioned Fatu to win his first singles gold at WrestleMania 41, offered additional muscle to the group – while Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa recover from their respective injuries – by bringing in Mateo. But as we're witnessing week by week, Sikoa and Mateo's relationship is harmonious. Whatever Sikoa says, Mateo executes. But not Fatu. After overhearing what Sikoa thinks of him with his "all gas, no brains," jab yesterday, it's an insult someone like Fatu cannot forgive nor forget. But that's for a different time. So, what does Fatu really think of Mateo?

"It ain't no jealousy. It ain't nothing else behind that," Fatu candidly replied on "Battleground Podcast." "At the end of the day, he deserves to be [in] WWE. He deserves to be there, especially all the stuff that he's been through. But, at the end of the day, I really can't call it. Solo's in and out. I'm in and out. Man, we just all got to bounce back on the same page."

Regardless of the constant treachery seen within the OG or New Bloodline, they will always stand alongside each other in combat. As Fatu sees it, blood trumps all, which is why he finds it humbling to have such a prominent corner carved out for him in this faction.

"If you ask me, man, I'm my family's biggest fan," Fatu stated. "I love my family so much. We talkin' about [the] Headshrinkers, Wild Samoans, Islanders. To grow up with them, man, it's mind blowing...They probably don't like when I say this, but I'm a huge fan of Roman. I'm a huge fan of Jimmy and Jey [Uso]. I mean, if anything, I've seen these guys, you know, and not only that, I know how they are. And then, when you had Solo coming in, man, I am very grateful to be a part of this."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Battleground Podcast" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.