Former WWE Star Dijak Responds Hilariously To R-Truth Returning At Money In The Bank

R-Truth's return to WWE at Money in the Bank was quite a surprise, and his comeback seemingly disappointed a few people who wanted to get a chance to wrestle him outside WWE, such as former WWE star Dijak.

Dijak, aka Donovan Dijak, replied to Truth's post on X following the veteran's release, expressing his desire to face him. However, with Truth now back in WWE, Dijak's wish has been derailed, and he reacted to it in a hilarious manner.

"Guess I'll go F**k myself," he said.

Guess I'll go fuck myself! https://t.co/0g3LmfCkuc — DONOVAN DIJAK (@DijakFYE) June 8, 2025

Dijak and Truth wrestled each other just once in a singles match, which came in a match on WWE Main Event back in 2022, where the latter defeated Dijak. They did, however, feature together in a few battle royale matches in WWE.

Reports have stated that Truth had discussions with indie promotions about making appearances at the start of the week, which suggests that WWE's decision to bring him back came days before his Money in the Bank appearance.

Truth, who will now go by his real name, Ron Killings, revealed on social media that his exit from WWE, following the expiry of his contract, was not a "work," seemingly rejecting Triple H's comments post the show that his return was part of the storyline. The veteran star has reportedly signed a new deal, following WWE President Nick Khan's phone call to bring him back. At Money in the Bank, Truth helped Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso defeat his idol, John Cena, and YouTube sensation Logan Paul in the main event of the show.