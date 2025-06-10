WWE/AAA Star El Hijo Del Vikingo's Triplemania Match Set

The road to El Hijo del Vikingo's second AAA Mega Championship reign was an interesting one, with AAA's new owner WWE spoiling the result days before his match with Alberto El Patron while promoting his Worlds Collide bout with Chad Gable. With that out of the way, however, and a successful defense against Gable behind him, Vikingo seemed poised to look towards the future and potential other challengers from either AAA or WWE.

What he couldn't have expected is that his next challenger will be the man he just beat for the title. Earlier today at a press event held for the upcoming TripleMania Regia event this Saturday, it was announced that Vikingo will put the AAA Mega Title on the line against the controversial Patron. The announcement was punctuated by the former Alberto Del Rio attacking Vikingo and laying him out in front of the press.

¡SE VOLVIÓ LOCO EL PATRÓN! Alberto 'El Patrón' atacó a Hijo del Vikingo y a Latín Lover durante la conferencia de la Triplemania Regia que se realizará en la Arena Monterrey este 15 de junio. Hasta un compañero de prensa recibió agresión por parte de Alberto. pic.twitter.com/u0ObhRq38a — Azteca Noreste Deportes (@deportesazteca7) June 10, 2025

Given that reports suggested plans originally didn't call for Vikingo to win the Mega Championship, some will speculate that the title could be going back to Patron, in order to finish up AAA's ongoing storyline between him and Latin Lover. Patron, who is reportedly signed to a WWE deal along with Vikingo and other AAA talent, had held the Mega Title since last August, when he defeated TNA's Nic Nemeth at TripleMania XXXII: Mexico City.

The rest of the TripleMania Regia card was also announced, and will feature Worlds Collide breakout star Mr. Iguana wrestling in the opening contest, TNA's Moose and Joe Hendry in a four-way match for Moose's X-Division Title, and WWE stars Legado del Fantasma challenging for the AAA Tag Team Titles. As of now, the show is scheduled to stream on Max in Mexico, but doesn't appear to be airing anywhere in America or the rest of the world.