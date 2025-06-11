Bayley Shows Off Pics From Her WWE Raw Return, Beatdown Of Becky Lynch

After a couple months off, Bayley is back on WWE TV, and is back in a big way. The former Women's Champion rode in on the white horse this past Monday on "Raw," interrupting a back and forth promo between Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria to leave Lynch laying. And Bayley was so impressed with the beating she laid on the WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion that she decided to post some photos of her handy work on social media.

Taking to X in the wee hours of Tuesday morning, Bayley included two photos from her return. The first was of her preparing to land a right hand on Lynch from a ground and pound position, with Lynch desperately trying to cover up. The second had a little less violence, and instead showed Bayley standing out on one of the turnbuckles, looking out at the fans. Later that morning, Bayley shared a wide shot of her attacking Lynch, along with the message "you were never broken, you were becoming."

you were never broken, you were becoming pic.twitter.com/TcuLJn2Ha4 — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) June 10, 2025

It's no surprise to anyone paying attention that Bayley returned with a score to settle against Lynch. Alongside Valkyria, Bayley was set to challenge for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 41, before a backstage attack led to her being pulled from the show. Lynch then took her place, winning the titles with Valkyria, before betraying her the next night on "Raw" after they dropped the titles back to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. Lynch subsequently confirmed she was responsible for attacking Bayley, and has since feuded with Valkyria over the Women's Intercontinental Title, finally winning it from Valkyria at Money in the Bank last weekend.